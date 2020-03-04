DNC elites will stop Sanders winning Democratic nomination because, unlike Trump, he represents DIRECT THREAT to their status and livelihood
The Grayzone
Sun, 01 Mar 2020 00:00 UTC
Guest: Krystal Ball, co-host of Rising and co-author of the best-selling new book, The Populist's Guide to 2020.
Comment: As the video makes abundantly clear, election interference is quite ok to the Democrats - when it's the Democrats who perpetrate it.
This, by the way, is precisely the motivation behind British MPs - of all parties - being so anti-Brexit for so long, dragging the process out through parliament and the courts; it represented a direct threat to their status and their livelihood. Only when the Conservative Party took control of the issue did they feel it safe to 'accept Brexit', although it remains to be seen what exactly constitutes Brexit-in-reality as opposed to Brexit-on-paper.
