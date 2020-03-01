The lake effect snow warning is in effect in Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties until 4 a.m. Saturday.
According to the NWS, 31.7 inches of snow fell in Watertown as of 3 p.m. Friday. In Carthage, a whopping 40 inches of snow was reported as of 4:40 p.m. Friday.
Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 11 inches are possible in the most persistent snowfall areas. Wind gusts are forecast to be as high as 30 miles per hour.
The lake shore flood warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. Friday.
The NWS says travel will be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibility because heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands.
Meanwhile in southeastern St. Lawrence County, the lake effect snow warning is in effect until 4 p.m. The NWS says to expect snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches along and south of State Route 3, and 5 to 10 inches northward. Winds are gusting as high as 35 miles per hour.
Direct Hit: The eastern shoreline of Lake Ontario is taking an absolute pounding with this wind from the west. This is near Pulaski, NY. @NewsChannel9 @JimTeskeNC9 @spann @JimCantore @StephanieAbrams @StormHour @wxbywilliams @GarofaloWX @NatalieKucko pic.twitter.com/Z0OAnq3f9K— John Kucko (@john_kucko) February 28, 2020
As of late Friday morning, the NWS reported 22 inches of snow had fallen in Star Lake and 20 inches in Wanakena.
The amount of snow the north country has seen since the blizzard started is still being calculated, but the NWS reported the following measurements in Lewis County as of early Friday morning:
- Copenhagen: 28.5 inches
- Harrisville: 16.5
A great deal of additional snow has fallen since the time those numbers were recorded. The additional accumulation will be calculated early Saturday morning.
A travel advisory remains in effect in Jefferson County.
There's a no-unnecessary-travel advisory in the city of Watertown and in all of Lewis County.
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday morning that the state Department of Transportation is sending 15 plows to the Tug Hill region to help with cleanup.
That's along with about double that number of people to operate those plows.
The north country overall is getting help from 22 plows from other parts of the state.
