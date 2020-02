© REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Senator Elizabeth Warren announced a bill that would use funding for President Donald Trump's "racist border wall" to combat the coronavirus outbreak - a plan that is earning plenty of eye rolls on social media.The senator warned that the virus poses a "serious health, diplomatic and economic threat." Her bill would remove "all funding" from Trump's "racist border wall" to "combat" the disease.Trump announced on Thursday plans to ramp up the US' response to the coronavirus, with Vice President Mike Pence leading the effort. The announcement follows the news of a new patient being discovered in California who has not recently traveled abroad, a common factor among already discovered patients living in the US.Trump requested $1.25 billion in emergency funds to combat the outbreak, a number Democrats have argueds too low. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer requested $8.5 billion to resolve the outbreak.Panic over the disease has led the Dow Jones average to tumble , with many companies releasing financial warnings to their investors about potential revenue losses in the coming months. Trump has blamed media outlets and Democrats for "panicking" the markets and making the disease look "as bad as possible."Over 80,000 people worldwide have been directly affected by the epidemic.