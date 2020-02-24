FLAKE NEWS: With 6"+ of new snow since 5 AM, Breck just surpassed 300 inches for the season! With 25 FEET of snow this season, get ahead and plan your Spring shred!

Breckenridge Resort hit and surpassed the 300 inch mark for the ski season on Sunday. According to Sara Lococo, the Senior Communications Manager at Breckenridge, the resort is reporting more than a foot of fresh snow as of Sunday morning.What was expected to be a few inches turned into more than a foot!"Woke up today at like 5 a.m. and it was about an inch, and then I checked the snow stake a couple of hours later, and it was more than a foot. I was like 'all right I better get out there,'" Lococo told CBS4 Sunday afternoon.Lococo's job is to help tell the story that is Breckenridge resort. She says she found inspiration today out on the slopes."It's incredible. February has definitely delivered," Lococo said.All of this snow means conditions later this season, well into May, will give skiers and snowboarders lots more to celebrate.Resorts tally and make the snow results official at 5 a.m. on Monday. Steamboat Ski Resort is close behind.