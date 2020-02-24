Society's Child
Car plows into crowd at Carnival parade in Volkmarsen, Germany - at least 30 people injured
Deutsche Welle
Mon, 24 Feb 2020 18:36 UTC
More than 30 people were injured on Monday after a man drove into a crowd at a Carnival parade in the German town of Volkmarsen, police said.
Police spokesman Henning Hinn said "there were several dozen injured, among them some seriously, and sadly also children." Some of the injuries were life-threatening, he added. The number of those seriously injured was put at seven by Frankfurt police.
Hinn continued: "We are working on the assumption that it was a deliberate act."
Later on Sunday, the Frankfurt General Prosecutor's Office, who are in charge of the investigation, released a statement saying they did not know the motive of the driver who was as a 29-year-old German citizen from Volksmarsen, who was detained in custody after the incident.
The statement read: "The General Prosecutor's Office in Frankfurt am Main and the Hessian police are investigating against a 29-year-old German citizen from Volkmarsen who is urgently suspected of having driven a car into a group of people during the Rose Monday procession in Volkmarsen at about 2.45 p.m. (1345 GMT)."
The statement continued: "The injured are currently being treated in the surrounding hospitals. The accused was arrested by the police on site and is currently under medical treatment due to the injuries he suffered in connection with the incident. The accused is to be brought before the investigating judge as soon as his state of health permits."
All parades in Hesse were subsequently called off as a precautionary measure, the statement concluded.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas tweeted: "Our thoughts are with the injured by #Volkmarsen. We hope that everyone will recover well and quickly. And from the bottom of my heart thanks to the emergency services on site.
The town of Volkmarsen is in the state of Hesse, some 280 kilometers (175 miles) west of Berlin. Dozens of ambulances were called to the scene, as well as a helicopter.
The crash came at the height of Germany's celebration of Carnival, with the biggest parades in Cologne, Düsseldorf and Mainz.
Video footage from the scene showed a silver Mercedes with local license plates and its hazard lights flashing on a sidewalk, while emergency crews were in attendance. The crash occurred on the south side of the town, by a supermarket.
Monday's incident in Volkmarsen comes less than a week after a shooting spree in the German town of Hanau resulted in the deaths of nine citizens.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- MI5 rejects claims that officials withhold intelligence from Priti Patel
- UAE makes massive new natural gas discovery: Gamechanger for both current regional relations and market futures
- US beats China to become India's top trading partner
- Scientists are using nuclear weapons surveillance tech to 'hear' tornadoes
- Drone finds lost tomb with 72 ancient skeletons from extinct Canary Islands civilization
- Dershowitz claims Obama "personally asked" FBI to investigate someone for George Soros
- Best of the Web: 'Every journalist should feel a cold, icy hand running down their spine': Assange's extradition case examined in new RT doc
- Gross: Pete Buttigieg gives advice to a prepubescent 9-year-old boy about how to come out as gay
- Sanders boycotts AIPAC conference, says the group opposes 'basic Palestinian rights'
- AIPAC uses Israel as a political football, enticing BDS supporters to finally get off the bench
- Trump on Russia-Ukraine reconciliation: It would be a 'great thing'
- France won't be blackmailed by UK to sign a bad post-Brexit deal
- Idlib: Turkey, US protect Al-Qaeda, worsening Syria's suffering
- Pompeo: If truce holds, Trump is ready to sign peace deal with Taliban
- Lieberman under fire for revealing Mossad chief traveled to Qatar to beg them to keep funding Hamas
- 'It was just a game': Estonian mother flees to Russia with 2 girls after court clears Norwegian ex-husband of pedophilia charges
- Breckenridge ski resort in Colorado hits 300 inches of snow: 'We still have 3 months left'
- Palestinian flag, Yellow Vests, Anonymous masks: Wide range of protester groups join demonstration in support of Assange
- Car plows into crowd at Carnival parade in Volkmarsen, Germany - at least 30 people injured
- Here's what the lead Roger Stone juror wrote in her jury questionnaire
- MI5 rejects claims that officials withhold intelligence from Priti Patel
- Dershowitz claims Obama "personally asked" FBI to investigate someone for George Soros
- Gross: Pete Buttigieg gives advice to a prepubescent 9-year-old boy about how to come out as gay
- Sanders boycotts AIPAC conference, says the group opposes 'basic Palestinian rights'
- AIPAC uses Israel as a political football, enticing BDS supporters to finally get off the bench
- Trump on Russia-Ukraine reconciliation: It would be a 'great thing'
- France won't be blackmailed by UK to sign a bad post-Brexit deal
- Idlib: Turkey, US protect Al-Qaeda, worsening Syria's suffering
- Pompeo: If truce holds, Trump is ready to sign peace deal with Taliban
- Lieberman under fire for revealing Mossad chief traveled to Qatar to beg them to keep funding Hamas
- Trump receives warm welcome in India, announces $3 billion defense deal
- Lavrov states the obvious: US proposals to start dialogue with terrorists in Idlib are unacceptable
- 'Chaotic Demoralized Union' - Merkel's CDU produces worst ever election result in Hamburg as Germany splits Left and Right
- Israel attacks Syria from occupied Golan Heights, strikes intercepted
- Palestinian Islamic Jihad bombards South after IDF steals Palestinian bodies near Gaza border
- MSNBC's Chris Matthews losing it: Compares Sanders' Nevada victory to NAZI invasion of France
- Israeli bulldozer and tank invade Gaza to take bodies of two Palestinians killed by IDF
- Philippines says no to US and yes to the New Silk Road
- Via Jefferson Morley's The Deep State Blog: On JFK, Tulsi Gabbard keeps respectable company
- US National Security Chief: No evidence of Russia meddling to help Trump
- UAE makes massive new natural gas discovery: Gamechanger for both current regional relations and market futures
- US beats China to become India's top trading partner
- Best of the Web: 'Every journalist should feel a cold, icy hand running down their spine': Assange's extradition case examined in new RT doc
- 'It was just a game': Estonian mother flees to Russia with 2 girls after court clears Norwegian ex-husband of pedophilia charges
- Palestinian flag, Yellow Vests, Anonymous masks: Wide range of protester groups join demonstration in support of Assange
- Car plows into crowd at Carnival parade in Volkmarsen, Germany - at least 30 people injured
- Here's what the lead Roger Stone juror wrote in her jury questionnaire
- Police clash with violent pro- and anti-CAA protesters in Delhi hours before Trump set to visit Indian capital
- Weinstein found GUILTY of 2 counts sexual assault and 3rd degree rape, acquitted of more serious charges
- UK censorship & Wikileaks: Celebrities fighting for Assange's freedom speak out
- UK gov bans homes from using coal and wood fires, plan to target petrol and diesel cars next
- Flashback: Because why not? Head transplants 'could replace gender reassignment surgery' for gender dysphoria
- A pernicious online bubble is suffocating civilised debate
- Witness says he saw Prince Andrew grope Virginia Roberts on Jeffrey Epstein's island
- On mayors, trans-mayors and the Up-is-Down brigade
- Germans say far-right more dangerous than Islamists, but is Merkel's shaky govt there to take on growing threat?
- 'Extremely concerning': Russia's Olympic Committee and diplomats file complaints over police raid on biathletes in Italy
- Historical inaccuracy and 'human chess' - Auschwitz Memorial slams Amazon's Nazi-hunting series
- Student murders prompt University of Utah to overhaul campus safety
- Afghanistan: UN reports over 10K civilian casualties in 2019
- Drone finds lost tomb with 72 ancient skeletons from extinct Canary Islands civilization
- Study: When humans stop hunting and gathering, bones get weak
- Mass grave from 1348 provides rare evidence of Black Death in countryside
- Syria's 'lost province': The Hatay question returns
- Mythical founder Romulus tomb rediscovered beneath the Forum in Rome
- Fossils discovered in the Sahara reveal catfish and tilapia swam in rivers 12,000 years ago
- 28,500 year old fossil site supports date for dog domestication during Ice Age
- Solzhenitsyn and Suvorov: Is reading the "anti-Russian traitors" a good or bad idea?
- Stone Age hunter-gatherers' diet may have been full of heavy-metals, and during a time of sea level rise
- Earliest interbreeding event between ancient human populations discovered
- Radar clues reignite debate over hidden burial chambers
- Best of the Web: Mysterious egalitarian 'megasites' could rewrite history of world's first cities
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Zoroastrianism: The Ancient System of Values That Sought to Change The World, And Did
- Neanderthal skeleton dated to 70,000 years ago discovered at 'flower burial' site in Iraq
- The Italian 'Years of Lead' and secret 'strategy of tension' that may be a foreshadowing of America's future
- Earliest evidence of ancient plant foods discovered in Australia
- Egypt: Great Pyramid exposed after tiny robot explores mystery shaft in Queen's Chamber
- Flashback Best of the Web: Canada has a momumental Ukrainian Nazi problem
- 5,200-year-old grains redate trans-Eurasian crop exchange, climate was warmer and more humid
- Walls made of human bones discovered under Ghent cathedral
- Scientists are using nuclear weapons surveillance tech to 'hear' tornadoes
- Small eye movements are critical for 20/20 vision says new study
- Origins of immune system mapped
- Reviewing Brian Greene's new book 'Until the End of Time': Big vision, but only shows the pitfalls of reductive materialism
- How earthquakes deform gravity
- Melting rock with millimeter waves to go into large scale testing
- Methane emitted via fossil fuel use in the last 200 years 'vastly underestimated', but pre-history levels have been much higher
- What should we do if a 'planet-killer' asteroid takes aim at Earth?
- New study finds the Earth formed much faster than previously thought
- Freshly frozen bird dating back 46,000 years discovered in Siberian permafrost
- Miami Beach impact crater totally ignored by main stream science
- Scientists scanned brains of lifelong bullies and discovered their brains are smaller than normal
- Researchers turn McDonald's deep fryer oil into high-end 3D printing resin
- Gotcha! Physicists trap, photograph individual atoms in groundbreaking experiment
- Genes from scratch: Far more common and important than we thought
- 40 Trillion cells in your body and each poses a mystery! Part II of "Secrets of the Cell with Michael Behe"
- Alibaba research institute develops AI-powered algorithm that identifies coronavirus infections with 96% accuracy
- Hackers can trick a Tesla car into accelerating by 50 miles per hour
- Best of the Web: The plasma universe and Max Planck's musical space-time revisited
- More efficient rocket engines developed by scientist
- Breckenridge ski resort in Colorado hits 300 inches of snow: 'We still have 3 months left'
- Copper Mountain in Colorado sees snowiest February ever with 88 inches of powder
- Flood waters sweep cars down roads in Peru after heavy rains - at least 3 killed (UPDATE)
- Sandstorm causes disruption on Spain's Canary Islands
- Residents stranded after Cyclone Wasi floods rivers in Samoa
- River flood forces evacuation in Tipuipaya, Bolivia
- Flood warning: Swedish towns on high alert after rivers burst their banks
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Australia lowest harvest ever recorded - Middle East ice & snow storms
- Signs and Portents: Rare two-headed calf born in Tyup, Kyrgyzstan
- Popocatepetl volcano eruption sends ash shooting a mile into sky
- Iraq - Iran border town buried by heavy snowfall
- Newfoundland got over 335 cm (11 feet) of snow this winter & it's not even over yet
- Summer snow for Mt Taranaki, New Zealand
- One dead after flash floods sweep vehicles off bridge in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa
- At least 8 people dead in eastern Turkey after 5.7 magnitude earthquake hits Iran border area
- 70 villages in southeastern Turkey buried by up to 6 meters (20 feet) of snow
- At least 8 dead after flash flood sweeps away scouts in Yogyakarta, Indonesia
- Global crop failures continue: In Australia this is going to be the WORST HARVEST ever recorded
- Deadly gases detected at Eldvörp caves in Iceland, tourists warned to stay away
- Couple has been buying land near a tiger reserve and letting forest grow back so big cats can roam
- Two meteor fireballs sighted across the skies of Spain's Andalucia - 3 in 4 days
- Bright meteor filmed over Andalusia, Spain
- A falling meteor fireball caught on camera in Russia's Karelia
- Bolide lights up night sky over Dominican Republic
- Huge meteor fireball filmed exploding over Alberta ski resort - 2nd for the province in 10 days
- Videos show meteor fireball exploding over central Mexico
- Meteor fireball captured on camera over eastern England
- Meteor fireball seen over Malaysia and Singapore
- Meteorite hits factory compound in Alwar, Rajasthan, India: Reports of 20-feet deep crater
- Meteor fireball lights up Alberta sky
- Video shows meteor fireball exploding over Northern England
- Another breathtaking meteor fireball event, this time over Russia's Urals
- Spectacular meteor fireball over Southern California was small asteroid or comet fragment, NOT space debris re-entry
- Large meteor fireball explodes over Andalusia, Spain - Meteorites possible
- Meteor fireball caught on camera exploding over the sky of Lebanon
- Huge meteor fireball spotted in skies over Cornwall, UK
- Asteroid fireball explodes over the Great Lakes
- Blazing blue meteor turns night into day over Israel
- Meteor fireball spotted over Huron County, Ontario
- Mysterious fireball flies across sky before disappearing over Southampton, UK
- Cut thru myths to see facts about COVID-19
- Best of the Web: 2020: The year the vaccine pendulum swings?
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Keto for Type II Diabetes: Dangerous or Miraculous?
- Even after FDA approval 1 in 3 drugs have safety issues
- Vegan foods are ruining the planet
- Apocalypse Now! Insects, pesticide and a public health crisis
- Israeli tested negative on cruise ship tests positive on return home, 11 nationals now in 14 day quarantine
- Georgia Ede: Brainwashed — The mainstreaming of nutritional mythology
- Developmental exposure to BPA substitutes can lead to serious health consequences
- Second case of mumps confirmed at school in New Jersey
- Benefits of walking in the rain
- Heart doctors 'held back stent death data'
- Study reveals how too much fluoride causes defects in tooth enamel
- A common cough syrup drug just passed another trial as Parkinson's treatment
- Researchers find a western-style diet can impair brain function
- 'Western-style' diet is making you fat and stupid, study says
- Best of the Web: Weighing down childhood: Are vaccines and glyphosate contributing to childhood obesity?
- Vitamin C may improve ventricular function, shorten ICU stay after heart bypass surgery
- Study finds sexual promiscuity dramatically increases cancer risk
- The benefits of intermittent fasting
- My three-year-old should not know about 'stress'
- It was me, I did it: Why no one takes accountability anymore
- The Theory of Positive Disintegration 101: On Becoming Your Authentic Self
- Meditation changes the function and structure of the brain in a positive way
- Why mushroom-picking is the best form of mindfulness
- New research seeks to identify location of brain consciousness
- Help a Darwinist tell the difference between boys and girls
- In the "Mathematical Glory" of the Universe, Physicist Discovered the "Truly Divine"
- For 'bioethicists', protecting children from dangerous decisions is 'neglectful' parenting
- Philosopher and researcher Teilhard de Chardin and the incomplete nature of evolutionary theory
- Would you stand up to an oppressive regime or would you conform? Here's the science
- The American life is killing you
- Babies are willing to give up food, showing altruism begins in infancy, study says
- The precise meaning of emotion words is different around the world
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Wake Up! Gurdjieff on Sleep, Knowledge and Politics
- Consciousness cannot have evolved argues Dutch computer scientist and philosopher
- "Positive vibes only" is toxic: The danger of New Age spiritualism
- Want spiritual growth? Read more fiction
- Gratitude helps you cooperate. Does it also make you a sucker?
- Neural and social factors contribute to ethnic differences, study finds
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Proposed Scottish fish farm rejected - after campaigners warn fishermen could be lured to their deaths by fairies
- UFOpen for business: Britain's Royal Air Force to declassify X-Files kept in secret for years
- Canada's Nessie makes another appearance? Footage appears to capture legendary lake monster Ogopogo
- Ominous black ring-shaped 'evil-cloud' looming over Pakistan bewilders residents
- Top-Secret UFO files could 'gravely damage' US national security if released, Navy says
- Missing 411? Woman mysteriously leaves hotel room in middle of night, body found in lake days later
- Mysterious drone swarms appear nightly in US Midwest - no federal agency has an explanation
- Mysterious lights hovering over Mesa, Arizona puzzle residents
- Missing 411? Mystery deepens in death of Michigan mom Adrienne Quintal
- Russian media show video of alleged female bigfoot running by side of road
- Exorcists condemn Canadian children's book on summoning demons as seductive and dangerous
- The Brown Mountain Lights - An unexplained 'paranormal' phenomenon that's gone on for centuries
- Winged being observed at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport
- US Intelligence sources reveal that ALL presidential candidates are Russian agents...except Pete Buttigieg
- Trump retweets epic Bollywood movie edit of his upcoming trip to India
- Mysterious 'PUTIN' group unleashes flock of MAGA-hatted pigeons in Las Vegas to protest Dem debate
- Man stumbles upon baby bears 'dancing' in forest, thinks he's imagining things
- Florida man upset because dialysis center won't allow life-sized Trump cutout as emotional support
- CNN offers Jussie Smollett job after showcasing ability to fabricate news story out of thin air
- Trump's power doubles after absorbing impeachment attack
- Wild weather has thousands of Brits set to either lose or gain a trampoline
- Iconic Statue of Liberty last seen walking back to France
- Airport employees don bear costume to scare loitering langur monkeys away from runways in India
- Southern Poverty Law Center adds itself to list of hate groups: 'An organization with a clear history of rank intolerance'
- Assad is destroying the last seedlings of democracy in Idlib!
- Surprise candidate Hiltasha Clintonov declared winner of Iowa caucuses
- Groundhog sees Jungian shadow, predicts everlasting winter of the soul
- Dems who ran sham impeachment hearings horrified at Republicans running sham impeachment trial
- Swing low, sweet irony: Brexiteers couldn't burn EU flag due to European fireproofing standards
- Sweet revenge: 'Redneck' farmers withhold ingredients needed to make avocado toast from coastal elites
- People believe the coronavirus and Corona beer are related, Google trends show
- Babylon Bee purchases competing satire site CNN in major deal!
- Twitter trolls UK Examiner over publishing fake new blue passport with Monty Python quote
Quote of the Day
As nightfall does not come at once, neither does oppression...There is a twilight when everything remains seemingly unchanged. And it is in such a twilight that we must be most aware of change in the air -- however slight -- lest we become unwitting victims of the darkness.
Recent Comments
Re: slipsinker's comment above: "Let's not forget the HSCA 1977 findings." (To which I replied: "Yup. Thank God for acoustics and an honest...
I'd love for someone to define the definition of "gay" to ol Pete and then ask him if that definition applies to a 9 yr old child. This world is...
One month later, the media is catching up: [Link]
It will no longer be my dog ate my home work, it will be, it was AI that killed the wrong person. [Link]
If this is basically just like the flu (from what we can make of the stats) - why isn't it? Why the panic and hospitals and crematoria and hazmat...