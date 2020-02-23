this year's wintry weather has been uncharacteristically severe.

Haji Omaran, a town on the mountainous Iraq-Iran border, has experienced exceptionally heavy snowfall in recent days.The usually bustling border town has been left eerily quiet. Schools and other official institutions have shut their doors, and shops are markets are closed."If someone gets sick there is no aid here," said Sleman Baboli, chieftain of a nearby village. There were no shovels to clean the roads. If someone gets sick, how can we take him to the doctor?"so bulldozers and snow plows are working overtime to clear it.With roads obstructed and cars buried in the snow, people are crossing the Kurdistan Region and Iranian Kurdistan border by foot - a journey that can take hours."I am going back from Erbil to Piranshahr [in Iran], I have an important job to do. I've been walking for two hours," said tourist Hassan Mewludi."Roads are blocked and clearing them is difficult," local mayor Ahmed Qadir said. "Haji Omaran has exceptional weather. The upcoming wind and storm comes may cause some obstacle for the teams."