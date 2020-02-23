© Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA via Reuters



WORRIES ABOUT COVER-UP

Authorities in Iran on Saturday announced the detection of at least 10 new cases of coronavirus and two more deaths, deepening a sense of public unease over the handling of the spread of the disease.The latest casesNews of the latest cases and deaths came from Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur and the governor of Markazi province in central Iran, cited by state TV.The Health Ministry earlier on Saturday noted a total number of 28 cases and five deaths and the governor announced a death in Markazi province later in the day.Most of the cases, including eight of the new infections, have been, the government crisis management headquarters for Qom province announced on Saturday, according to the official IRNA news agency.Health officials had called on Thursday for the suspension of all religious gatherings in Qom.The cases in Iran have affected the neighboring region., an official who oversees pilgrimage trips said on Saturday, according to the Fars news agency., Iraq's state news agency said.The decision came after Iraqi Airways suspended flights to Iran. Kuwait Airways also suspended all flights to Iran starting on Thursday. Saudi Arabia said on Friday it had suspended travel by citizens and expatriates to Iran., it said in a post on its official Twitter account.The revelation by authorities of multiple coronavirus cases and deaths over a short period of time has led to criticism and accusations from Iranians online of a cover-up by officials.Iran's health minister, Saeed Namaki, made a reference to rumors about a cover-up on Saturday, saying any cases of coronavirus would be revealed to the public as soon as possible, according to the IRIB news agency.In a tweet on its Farsi language account, the U.S. State Department said the Iranian government was playing down the danger and giving people "incorrect information."There was no immediate response from Iranian officials.The coronavirus began in China and has largely been focused there, but it has spread to a growing number of other countries.