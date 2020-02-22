© Aleksandr Zemillanichenko/AP



"In recent weeks, in consultation with the Government of National Unity, U.S. negotiators in Doha have come to an understanding with the Taliban on a significant and nationwide reduction in violence across Afghanistan. Upon a successful implementation of this understanding, signing of the U.S.-Taliban agreement is expected to move forward. We are preparing for the signing to take place on February 29."

A deal between the United States and the Taliban is expected to be signed on February 29 provided a "reduction in violence'" due to enter into force at midnight proves successful, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on February 21.The United States and the Taliban have been engaged in talks to facilitate a political settlement to end the conflict in Afghanistan and reduce the U.S. presence in the region, Pompeo said in a statement.Pompeo added thatIn a written statement, the Taliban confirmed the planned signing of a deal on February 29 "in front of international observers" and said that "the groundwork for intra-Afghan talks will be resolved," although it did not mention when such talks would start. The Taliban had previously refused to speak directly to the Afghan government, which it labeled a U.S. puppet.Earlier on February 21, a senior Afghan official and several Taliban leaders said that"We hope it is extended for a longer time and opens the way for a cease-fire and intra-Afghan talks," Javed Faisal, Afghanistan's National Security Council spokesman, was quoted as saying. The talks between U.S. and Taliban representatives began in Qatar in 2018.during the reduction in violence period, Faisal said. He added that Afghan troops will also retaliate to the smallest violation of the understanding by the Taliban."Local government and security officials have been instructed by the president [Ashraf Ghani)] himself on how to follow the regulations agreed upon for the period [reduced violence]," Faisal said.One Taliban leader based in Qatar's capital, Doha, told Reuters that the week-long lull could not be called a "cease-fire.he was quoted by Reuters as saying."It will be an important event for the peace process in Afghanistan," Moscow's Afghanistan envoy, Zamir Kabulov, told the state news agency RIA Novosti, adding that he would attend the signing ceremony if invited.NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the agreement opened a possible route to sustainable peace in Afghanistan. "I welcome today's announcement that an understanding has been reached on a significant reduction in violence across Afghanistan," Stoltenberg said in a statement.