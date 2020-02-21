© REUTERS / Thaier al-Sudani



But wasn't that exactly what the US did to Iraq after Saddam Hussein's rule? And the chaos created afterwards brought about the rise of various insurgency and terror groups, including the Islamic State.

Baghdad's ruling class is beyond saving, so it's time to scrap it in its entirety, believes a neocon pundit who served in the Bush administration.Things are really bad in Iraq these days. There are mass protests, where young people demand democracy, an end to corruption and that Iranians go back to their country. But Iranians have been "imperially usurping the authority of Iraq's elected leaders," and now "the rot of Iranian penetration" has rendered the entire Iraqi ruling class beyond saving. They need to go, and the US has things to do.That's the premise of an op-ed published by Foreign Policy magazine under the title 'Iraq Needs Regime Change Again'.. A few years ago, he was part of Donald Trump's transition team.Take, for example, his description of events leading to the US's assassination of Iran's General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF). PMF launched rocket attacks against facilities hosting US forces and killed a US contractor, thus "crossing an unambiguous red line." After the US retaliated, the Iraqi government allowed "a mob" to "lay siege" to the US embassy in Baghdad, where "heavily armed but outnumbered US Marines steeled themselves to repel a potential assault a la Tehran in 1979 or Benghazi in 2012." And then the US was "forced into the position of droning convoys on major Baghdad highways carrying senior Iraqi and Iranian military commanders openly conspiring to attack US interests."Hannah's plan for the proposed new regime change doesn't seem to include any Shock and Awe-style action. Instead, Washington should "invest less in the Iraqi government and more in the [anti-government] protest movement". The protesters are "an historic challenge to all that Iran has perpetrated in Iraq", he argues, and while they "have no love lost for an America that they blame for saddling them after 2003 with a botched occupation and a failed political system," they are secretly somewhat pro-American.The big goal for Hannah is "banishing Iraq's current crop of corrupt rulers, Islamist parties, and Iranian toadies to the political margins".And last, but not least: Hannah's big argument in favor of toppling the Iraqi government again is that it has been perpetrating violence against its own people and is beyond redemption. Assuming this is true, and Iran's puppets are waiting for an excuse to unleash tanks on democratic protests...