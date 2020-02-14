© Global Look Press / dpa / Britta Pedersen

A nonagenarian former Canadian citizen, whose appeal against deportation was turned down by the Supreme Court in December, is suspected of involvement in the cruel mass murder of vulnerable children by a Nazi death squad."In the 1940s and the 1960s several translators and other members of the Sonderkommando SS-10a were arrested and convicted," the committee said. "But Oberlander fled justice right after the German capitulation and escaped criminal punishment."Russia relaunched a criminal case over the 1942 mass murder in October, saying such heinous crimes have no statute of limitations.Most of the people who were tried for the mass murder were local collaborators, since the Nazi officers who were in charge of this and other atrocities retreated with the rest of the German troops. Sonderkommando SS-10a commander Kurt Christmann is an exception. He was identified while living in West Germany and tried in 1980, dying behind bars while serving a 10-year sentence.