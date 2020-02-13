Society's Child
Archbishop of Canterbury: 'I'm ashamed of our history'; Church of England 'still deeply institutionally racist'
RT
Wed, 12 Feb 2020 12:05 UTC
In a scathing speech on Tuesday, Justin Welby, who is England's most senior bishop and principal leader of the Church of England — a Christian church — claimed they had failed over many decades on the issue of race equality.
Welby's intervention came as the General Synod voted to back a motion to "lament" and apologize for both conscious and unconscious racism in relation to black and ethnic minorities since the arrival of the Windrush generation in the UK between the late 1940s and 1970.
Welby told the church's national assembly that there is no doubt that the Church was "still deeply institutionally racist," and opened up about his own personal shame. "Personally, I am sorry and ashamed. I'm ashamed of our history and I'm ashamed of our failure."
The senior bishop also appeared to suggest that the Church of England had become susceptible to the UK government's "hostile environment" in so much as not providing a welcoming space for minorities.
Welby called for "radical and decisive" progress on the issue to end the scourge of institutional racism, otherwise "we will still be having this conversation in 20 years' time and still doing injustice — the few of us that remain, deservedly."
Men fight for liberty and win it with hard knocks. Their children, brought up easy, let it slip away again, poor fools. And their grandchildren are once more slaves.
What's wrong with Russian and Cinese traditional homeopathy ? Hard liquor and garlic, than sweat it out. No self respecting virus would stick...
Dextromethorphan is considered a recreational drug these days, as it is available over-the-counter and high doses will cause one to "trip" (as...
One needs to see the upside as well. Alzheimer can be interesting, you get to know new people every day !
Our apologies, this should not have gone up without critical commentary. Needless to say, neither the EU nor the euro is on the verge of collapse,...
This just in from the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC): "But that group of crazy people said we have to."