© THOMAS COEX / AFP



thought to have taken advantage of gravely ill people and convicted of sexual assaults on women.Israeli police have arrested Rabbi Eliezer Berland early on Sunday morning, along with his wife and other top members of his ultra-Orthodox Shuvu Bonim sect. Shortly afterwards, the sect's followers thronged the nearby street, trying to seal it off and stop the vehicle carrying Berland.Stunning footage from the arrest shows them hurling stones at officers and banging fists on the passing car. Riot police shielded the vehicle as it passed by and tried to stand ground; two of them were injured, local media reported.The stand-off saw officers fire stun grenades to disperse the crowd.Berland was brought into custody after an investigation revealed a network of the cult members that allegedlyin exchange for the rabbi's blessings of healing called "redemption of the soul."One of his blessings turned out to be a grand scam that cost a human life. Several years ago, a follower of Berland who was, and her mother accuses Berland of responsibility for her daughter's death.Aside from that, the rabbi had. He has reportedly ordered to assault the husband of one of the victim's women for reporting the issue to the local media.He was not convicted for rape but had to flee Israel, travelling across several countries to avoid extradition to the Jewish State.