© FILE PHOTO. AFP / Hoang Dinh Nam



Development & cooperation

Relics of imperialism

the US treats Latin American countries as some kind of vassals, while Moscow believes they are independent countries

The Russian foreign minister's three-day trip to Latin America has provoked nervous reactions in the US, where it is assumed to be part of an anti-American agenda even though Moscow has legitimate economic interests in the region.During the trip that started on Wednesday, Sergey- setting the tongues wagging in Washington.The Hill branded the whole trip a "show of support" for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, whom US President Donald Trump had just declared a "dictator" while offering support to self-proclaimed "interim leader" Juan Guaido.Even Reuters has insinuated that Lavrov was "sent" by the Kremlin to Caracas to somehow "counteract" American sanctions. The standard line of mainstream media outlets seems to be that Moscow seeks to "strengthen influence in the region."The fact that- only added fuel to the fire of speculation about Moscow's symbolic reciprocation in Washington's "backyard."The mere possibility that Lavrov's trip might be entirely unrelated to the US and have more to do with Russian interests and policies was not entertained.In an interview to the Havana-based Prensa Latina news agency ahead of his visit, Lavrov mentioned that"We cherish the fact that Cuban authorities give Russia a very special role in modernization of their national economy," the minister said, praising the decades-long "traditions of friendship and cooperation."Even though, the last time a Russian foreign minister visited Mexico City was in 2010."We have one of the largest trade volumes in the region with Mexico as well as a rich cooperation agenda - particularly in the field of science and technology," Dmitry Razumovsky, from the Latin American Studies Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told RT. "This trip was long planned to sort out the issues that accumulated over the past years."Meeting with Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard likewise makes sense in light of the new Mexican government advocating a new social and economic strategy that would make them less dependent on the US, said Oleg Barabanov, MGIMO University deputy director for research at the European Studies Institute and Valdai Discussion Club program director., Andres Serbin of the Latin American think-tank CRIES and the Latin American Studies Association (LASA), told RT. Russia's oil giant Rosneft in particular has shares in five Venezuelan companies. That does not mean Moscow is not interested in a peaceful solution to the political crisis in Caracas, however."All international actors involved in the Venezuelan crisis are probably looking for a peaceful resolution," Serbin, who is also an expert at the Valdai Club, said.Barabanov noted that"The goal is to make sure that [Russia and Venezuela] are on the same page and define a new strategy of bilateral relations," Barabanov told RT.While official Washington has yet to react to Lavrov's trip, last month the head of the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), Admiral Craig Faller, described Russia as a "malign actor" that has a hand in "deliberately" eroding stability in Latin America.This essentially amounts to neo-colonialism, according to Barabanov, as"The US fails to keep in mind that Latin America has long been an independent region," said Lidovsky.Instead,, even as the US says it "stands with the people" and against the "regimes" it wishes to overthrow.