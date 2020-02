© Reuters/Maria Alejandra Cardona



"To now change the rules in the middle of the game to accommodate Mike Bloomberg, who is trying to buy his way into the Democratic nomination, is wrong. Now, suddenly because Mr. Bloomberg couldn't satisfy one of the prongs, we see it get changed?"

The Democratic National Committee is loosening its debate qualifying criteria, opening the door to billionaire establishment darling Michael Bloomberg and angering candidates that had been excluded from prior events.The same DNC that has held fast to its rules while one candidate after another complained about thetoward a qualifying threshold has opted to discard its individual donor requirement starting with the February debate. The rule had prevented former New York Mayor and billionaire media mogul Bloomberg from joining the previous forums.taken between January 15 and February 18, or 12 percent in two polls conducted in Nevada or South Carolina, the second two states to hold primaries. Winning a delegate in one of the first two states - Iowa or New Hampshire - will also send a candidate to the debate.It remains to be seen whether his strategy of blanketing voters in those states with advertisements will translate into success at the ballot box, but according to the Wall Street Journal.Bloomberg, who has reportedlyhas vowed not to take donations from other individuals, instead reaching into his own $50 billion fortune to prove his independence from "special interests."Bloomberg has not appeared with other candidates at issue forums or town halls, and the writers at his eponymous news site have been barred from covering his campaign.The DNC justified the change by explaining that a donor threshold was no longer necessary to prove a candidate had grassroots support with "real voting" results from two states available before the debate.Jeff Weaver, a senior adviser to Vermont Senator (and strident Bloomberg critic) Bernie Sanders, complained to Politico on Friday:many progressive activists have argued on social media.Other candidates, such as Senator Cory Booker (D- New Jersey) and former Obama housing secretary Julian Castro, have dropped out of the race in recent months after failing to qualify for debates.Having Bloomberg in the debates may not go so well for him, however.such as "stop and frisk" and surveillance of Muslims, ringing hollow and insincere.