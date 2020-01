© Greg Groesch/The Washington Times



Michael Rectenwald is an author of nine books including his most recent work, Google Archipelago. He was professor of liberal arts at NYU from 2008 to 2019.

Michael Bloomberg plans to do whatever it takes "to get rid of Trump." As president, he'd push for a 'regressive tax' to save us from ourselves.The former mayor of New York is aiming to become the Democratic challenger in November's election, but whether he wins the nomination or not, he will have an enormous impact on the coming presidential election.By itself, Bloomberg's money stash -and has already outspent his rivals who started their campaigns many months earlier - makes him a formidable candidate for US president.His financial empire has already given him more traction than many candidates without such self-backing have been able to gain - as Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), who recently dropped out of the race, remarked . And, on top of his fortune,have led some Democratic boosters in the media to suggest that he's the " Democrat's dream candidate ," their best bet for defeating Trump in 2020.But if Bloomberg is the dream candidate, might the dream end up being a nightmare? Should US citizens, whether left, right, or center, prefer Bloomberg over any other candidate, including Trump?Is the benevolent oligarch's offer ofgood for those he supposedly means to rescue, or worse than the supposed authoritarianism of Trump?But the anti-cola anti-tobacco and anti-coal candidate's threat to a Trump reelection extends well beyond his own candidacy.even if that is Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren, whose social welfare platforms he strongly opposes."I really don't agree with them," he told the New York Times when asked about the party's leftist hopefuls, "but I'd still support them, yes, because compared to Donald Trump that's easy."Forget about the silly trial balloon of pushing a soda ban in New York City. What about this argument for the health benefits of taxing the poor forbidding criticism of Democratic candidates in his own media outlets, or his implementation during his mayoral tenure offor which he recently apologized If, to those on the left, Donald Trump represents a malevolent buffoon, Michael Bloomberg should be regarded by left, right, and center asWhy should Democrats, who've denounced Trump for four years for his billionaire bravado, support Bloomberg, who's arguably even more self-righteous and sure of his own genius? Is this not a sign of a party that is so terrified of fielding an unelectable candidate that it has resorted to randomly flicking darts at portraits of its next hopeful.Keeping him out of the presidency should be a top priority of US voters, regardless of their divergent positions on Trump. If Trump is the frying pan, Bloomberg is the flickering fire tempting voters to jump right in. His slickly-wrapped edicts will make Trump's unsystematic outbursts look like child's play.