A construction worker has been found dead after a St. Petersburg concert hall collapsed as it was being demolished. Footage shows tragic moment a worker desperately scrambled to reach a crane as the structure broke apart.Drone footage shows a huge cloud of dust coming from the St. Petersburg Sports and Concert Complex. The massive stadium suffered a roof collapse as workers attempted to dismantle the structure.This video contains disturbing imagesAmbulances were spotted outside the building as emergency workers rushed to the scene.In an aerial video, a worker can be seen dismantling part of the structure's roof. The complex then begins to collapse as the construction worker scrambles to get inside a crane hoisted over the building, where a colleague can be seen looking on. However,Emergency services say there is no risk of further collapse.