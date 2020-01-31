© Global Look Press / ZUMA Press / Mahmoud Issa

Footage has emerged showing Israeli missile defenses shooting down rockets allegedly launched from the direction of the Gaza Strip. One rocket out of the three reportedly managed to pierce the Iron Dome defense system.However, as rocket alarms sounded off in the city, a mother and her 3-week-old baby were injured as they rushed for cover in the ensuing panic. The baby was taken to hospital, with her condition being described as "moderate," the Jerusalem Post reported. The mother has suffered minor injuries.The flare-up comes as Palestinians across the West Bank and Gaza turned out in large numbers to protest the US President Donald Trump's peace plan for the Middle East, which envisions a Palestinian state in the form of several enclaves surrounded by the Israeli territory, a capital in the Jerusalem eastern suburb of Abu Dis, and a tunnel connecting the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.The plan has drawn outrage from various Palestinian factions, which have all rejected the deal. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that it would be impossible for Palestine to "accept a state without Jerusalem," which, according to the plan, remains the US-recognized capital of Israel.