An Israeli woman jailed in Russia on drug charges has submitted a petition to be pardoned by President Vladimir Putin.State news agency Tass reported Sunday that Naama Issachar's lawyer said the request was filed following a statement by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov that she couldn't be pardoned without making a personal appeal.The 26-year-old backpacker was arrested in April at a Moscow airport, where she was transferring en route from India to Israel. Russian authorities saidPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appealed to Putin to pardon Issachar.