There were 137 recorded incidents of confrontation and violence committed by ultraright groups in Ukraine over a one-year period from October 14, 2018, a monitoring report by a Ukrainian public advocacy organization stated.Conducted by the Kyiv-based Institute Respublica and financed by the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation in Germany, the report on January 20 stated thatForty such cases were attributed to C14, of which 25 were "of a violent nature," including 10 violent incidents toward people.Thirty episodes were attributed to National Corps,, of which 21 were of a violent nature, including 15 toward people.According to Oksana Dutchak, Institute Respublica's resident sociologist, the group documented 48 cases of a "confrontational nature" and 89 incidents of violence toward people or property.The most incidents of violence and confrontation -- 23 -- were recorded in November 2018."Ultraright violence continues to be," Maksym Butkevych, a human rights activist and coordinator of the Without Borders project, told RFE/RL. "Impunity encourages a continuance of violent practices; it 'beckons' those who resort to violence...to do it again."The National Corps Party and its semimilitary wing, the National Militia, belong to the so-called Azov movement.Azov started off in 2014 as a volunteer battalion, which fought in important battles against Russia-backed forces in eastern Ukraine, including in the liberation of the port city Mariupol, the Donetsk region's second-largest city.The U.S. State Department last year labeled the National Corps and C14 as " nationalist hate groups ."