Hunter Biden ordered to explain why he shouldn't be held in contempt of court
Daily Mail
Wed, 22 Jan 2020 11:49 UTC
Independence County Circuit Court Judge Holly Meyer ordered Hunter Biden to appear in court on Jan. 29, to "show cause, if any exists, as to why he should not be held in contempt for any of the alleged violations of this Court's orders."
The order came the same day an attorney for the mother of Hunter Biden's child, Lunden Roberts, accused Hunter Biden of failing to abide by a court-mandated deadline to disclose a deluge of information, including a list of all companies he owns or controls, his sources of income and employers for the past five years, unredacted copies of his tax returns, copies of deeds to properties he owns and more.
Hunter Biden has even refused to provide the address in which he resides and his telephone number, Roberts's attorney Clinton Lancaster said in his filing Monday.
A DNA test confirmed in November 2019 that Hunter Biden is the biological father of Roberts's 16-month-old child.
Hunter Biden's "conduct is willful and contemptuous," Lancaster told the court.
He "continues to act as though he has no respect for this Court, its orders, the legal process in this state, or the needs of his child for support," Lancaster added. "This court should take some action that will make the defendant follow court orders and a believer in the rule of law."
The financial records Lancaster is seeking from Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, would include information relating to his work with the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, on whose board Hunter Biden served from 2014 through 2019. However, any financial records he submits would be kept under seal, according to a previous court ruling.
Hunter Biden did not receive any direct compensation from Burisma — rather, the Ukrainian company wired funds to Rosemont Seneca Bohai (RSB), an American firm controlled by Hunter Biden's longtime business partner Devon Archer. Between June 2014 and October 2015, RSB wired a total of $708,302 to Hunter Biden for undisclosed purposes while RSB was receiving funds from Burisma.
The IRS placed a tax lien on Hunter Biden for $112,805 in unpaid taxes from 2015, the Daily Caller News Foundation previously reported.
Hunter Biden's work with Burisma is at the center of President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate. Trump is accused of abusing his power for attempting to withhold nearly $400 million in military aid from Ukraine as he pressured the nation's president to investigate the Bidens.
Lancaster told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that he needs Hunter Biden's financial information for child support purposes. He said his court action Monday had nothing to do with Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate.
"My understanding is impeachment proceedings are ongoing," Lancaster told the outlet. "I have not received any subpoena. I don't believe we have any stake in the impeachment proceedings. We don't have any stake in it whatsoever. We need his income so we can determine child support."
