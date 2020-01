An Arkansas judge ordered Hunter Biden on Monday to appear before a court Jan. 29 to explain why he shouldn't be held in contempt for his failure to produce information about his finances in relation to a heated child support dispute.Independence County Circuit Court Judge Holly Meyer ordered Hunter Biden to appear in court on Jan. 29, to "show cause, if any exists, as to why he should not be held in contempt for any of the alleged violations of this Court's orders."The order came the same day an attorney for the mother of Hunter Biden's child, Lunden Roberts, accused Hunter Biden of failing to abide by a court-mandated deadline to disclose a deluge of information, including a list of all companies he owns or controls, his sources of income and employers for the past five years, unredacted copies of his tax returns, copies of deeds to properties he owns and more.Hunter Biden has even refused to provide the address in which he resides and his telephone number, Roberts's attorney Clinton Lancaster said in his filing Monday.A DNA test confirmed in November 2019 that Hunter Biden is the biological father of Roberts's 16-month-old child.Hunter Biden's "conduct is willful and contemptuous," Lancaster told the court. Hunter Biden did not receive any direct compensation from Burisma — rather, the Ukrainian company wired funds to Rosemont Seneca Bohai (RSB), an American firm controlled by Hunter Biden's longtime business partner Devon Archer. Between June 2014 and October 2015, RSB wired a total ofthe Daily Caller News Foundation previously reported.Hunter Biden's work with Burisma is at the center of President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate. Trump is accused of abusing his power for attempting to withhold nearly $400 million in military aid from Ukraine as he pressured the nation's president to investigate the Bidens.Lancaster told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that"My understanding is impeachment proceedings are ongoing," Lancaster told the outlet. "I have not received any subpoena. I don't believe we have any stake in the impeachment proceedings. We don't have any stake in it whatsoever. We need his income so we can determine child support."