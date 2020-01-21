© BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP

Award-winning journalist Glenn Greenwald has been accused of hacking the cellphones of Brazilian prosecutors and public officials in a criminal case launched on Tuesday.Federal prosecutors charged Greenwald with cybercrimes for his role in publishing leaked cellphone messages that have embarrassed the Bolsonaro administration and its anti-corruption task force, as well as charging him with membership of a "criminal organization."Greenwald had already butted heads with Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, with the journalist referring to him as a "wannabe dictator," and the president vowing not to expel the journalist from the country but instead to imprison him.Prosecutors maintain that Greenwald played a "clear role in facilitating the commission of a crime," by telling hackers to delete their own archives to help cover their tracks from Brazilian prosecutors.Greenwald's long-time friend and ally,