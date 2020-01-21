© REUTERS / WANA

Moscow accuses Washington of misinforming the international community about Iran's right to enrich uranium, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.Last Friday, US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook told journalists about an alleged UN resolution passed in 2006 or 2007 prohibiting Tehran from uranium enrichment."We consider it necessary to respond to the US special representative for Iran Hook about the existence of some kind of 'UN standard' prohibiting the Islamic Republic of Iran from enriching uranium.(NPT)", the ministry said in a statement.It also recalled that the aforementioned treaty allows the signatories to develop nuclear energy for non-military purposes."In other words,There is only one condition: that all work must be directed toward peaceful ends and be under IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency ] supervision", the ministry noted.Speaking about the Security Council's resolution against Iran,In 2015, Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief.In 2018, the United States abandoned its conciliatory policy on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and hitting Iranian petroleum industries with sanctions.On 8 May 2019, the first anniversary of the United States' unilateral withdrawal from the agreement, Tehran announced a gradual reduction of its JCPOA obligations. On 5 January, following the killing of Iran's top military commander Qasem Soleimani in the US attack on the Baghdadi International Airport, Tehran also said it was rolling back its commitments under the JCPOA.