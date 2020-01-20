Health & Wellness
Human body temperature has declined steadily over the past 160 years
Science Mag
Fri, 10 Jan 2020 13:55 UTC
But the new research suggests the original number — established in the 1850s — was correct, and that body temperature has declined gradually ever since. That drop may be a product of lower overall levels of inflammation, thanks to antibiotics, vaccines, and improved water quality, the authors report this week in eLife. Modern technologies, such as central heating and air conditioning, could also help explain the trend.
The bourgeois produces the Bolshevist, inevitably as every half-truth at length produces the contradiction of itself in the opposite half-truth.
Note how careful he was to point out that viral exposure would occur in utero in order to preempt the link to the V word. Reminds me of years back...
I wonder what the Brzezinski bunch have to say about it.
Thank you Rossiya! And now the same global bankster gangsters-- mainly Bolshevik Jews, now known by another name-- are again bent on dumping the...
"They ... brought us parrots and balls of cotton and spears and many other things, which they exchanged for the glass beads and hawks' bells. They...
Well, it is a start... "There is a section on the political process, on how to solve Libya's economic problems, taking into account the fact that...
Comment: It's possible that this drop from what was the norm is not a good thing, after all, the human body raises its temperature to kill off viruses so does this mean people will be more susceptible and less able to fight them off? What seems clear is that even with all the modern conveniences and medical advances people seem to be unhealthier than ever before - even if they may be living longer: