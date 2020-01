© REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz



It appears actor John Cusack took the climate change messages in his film '2012' really, really seriously, because he says Earth only has a handful of years left — unless Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is elected US President."The billionaires are getting nervous and all the corporate media is — they hate us, they don't hate us, they're confused. And it seems like every conceivable power structure on Earth is trying to kill or derail our movement, but we're still here," Cusack announced to the assembled Sanders supporters."The self-awareness of @johncusack is undetectable with an electron microscope," actor and director Nick Searcy tweeted in response to Cusack's speech.'Full Metal Jacket' actor Adam Baldwin questioned whether Cusack is suggesting war with China with his doomsday prediction, considering the country leads the United States in CO2 emissions.Others criticized Cusack, who endorsed Sanders for president in February of last year, for his focus on criticizing capitalism and the "one percent of the one percent," when he has himself become wealthy from his work in capitalist Hollywood.Zachary Leeman is the author of the novel Nigh and journalist who covers art and culture.