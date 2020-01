One day after news broke that CNN settled defamation lawsuit on behalf of Covington Catholic teen Nick Sandmann, Robert Barnes announced he had sued author, producer, and show host Reza Aslan for Aslan's tweet describing Sandmann's face as "punchable." The lawsuit, which Barnes provided to PJ Media, would slap Aslan with a minimum of $135,000 in damages.When video of Sandmann supposedly smirking at a Native American man outside the March for Life went viral last year, Aslan infamously tweeted, "Honest question. Have you ever seen a more punchable face than this kid's?"Nearly exactly one year after posting the tweet, Aslan had finally deleted it on Wednesday.Barnes responded to the news that the tweet had been deleted by announcing his lawsuit. "Apparently, Reza Aslan got served the suit I filed against him on behalf of [the Covington boys]," he tweeted.The lawsuit seeks justice for the defamation of nine anonymous Covington Catholic boys.The lawsuit asks the court to award "damages in an amount not less than $15,000 but not more than $50,000 against each defendant" on behalf of each plaintiff, which adds up to between $135,000 and $450,000 against each defendant.Reza Aslan did not respond to PJ Media's request for comment by press time.Follow Tyler O'Neil, the author of this article, on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil