"If the Iranians take retaliatory actions of some kind, let's say in the Persian Gulf or the Strait of Hormuz, basically blocking through mining or sinking ships...it will bring virtually overnight economic depression because 40 percent of the oil comes through there for other countries."

Tehran could block a key shipping route in the Gulf region after US attack, thus causing a terrible headache to global oil markets and the world's economy in general, former Pentagon official Michael Maloof told RT's Boom Bust.Crude prices rose on Friday - with both Brent and West Texas intermediate (WTI) gaining more than three percent - on the news of the US drone strike that killed Qassem Soleimani, the most powerful Iranian general and the commander of the Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force.While the US could feel less impact in this case as it produces its own crude,Maloof believes. However, Iran may alsothe former Pentagon official added.If they can't survive economically no one else is going to," Maloof warned.