In a terrifying moment, workers at a petrol station were confronted by a wild boar as they went about their regular day's work in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.A wild boar has created havoc in the Sultanpur district town of Kadipur in Uttar Pradesh when it went wild, creating a panic at a petrol station.In the incident caught on a CCTV camera in the area, the wild boar can be seen tossing a schoolgirl into the air.In other footage of the same incident, the boar can be seen charging at the pertrol station's employees and pinning one down. People around had a narrow escape, while some sustained injuries.The incidents of attacks by wild boars are not new to the district. Earlier, one person was killed and five others were injured in an attack by an animal.