Pompeo announces John Sullivan as new US ambassador to Russia
Sputnik
Mon, 23 Dec 2019 22:44 UTC
On 12 December, the US Senate confirmed Sullivan to be the next US envoy to Russia in a 70-22 vote. Sullivan, who previously served as deputy secretary of state, will replace Jon Hunstman who completed his tenure in Moscow on 3 October.
"I'm confident John will effectively lead the effort to strengthen cooperation and build a constructive relationship with Russia", Pompeo said in a tweet.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during his recent visit to the United States characterised Sullivan as being a highly professional diplomat and said Moscow would be happy to cooperate with him.
Former Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak said that he hoped Sullivan's appointment would help end the "political football" between Washington and Moscow so that they can focus on actually addressing problems in bilateral relations.
Sullivan has pledged to support dialogue with Russia on arms control, the fight against terrorism, the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and the conflicts in Syria and Afghanistan.
Sullivan used to be in charge of counterterrorism negotiations in Russia as the State Department official. Before joining the government, he had more than 20 years of experience in private law practice.
- 'Earth entered transient Black Hole during 9/11' says new evidence provided by NASA
If you're submitting budget proposals for a law enforcement agency, or for an intelligence agency, you're not going to submit the proposal that 'We won the war on terror and everything's great,' cause the first thing that's gonna happen is your budget's gonna be cut in half. You know, it's my opposite of Jesse Jackson's 'Keep Hope Alive' - it's 'Keep Fear Alive.' Keep it alive."
Students certainly should learn about the various religions, but participating in an enactment of any of their rituals should, of course, only be...
Well, the elite class are not affiliated with the left or right. They will use these political leanings to further their own ends whenever it...
Mali also has the third largest production of gold in Africa Coincidentally, the mining operations are in the same region of Ouagadou as these...
State sanctioned assassination, where dead men have no voice and truth dies with them.
Excellent. Yes, that is true. Or at least they will try. Those scientists who have signed the Scientific Dissent from Darwinism list (their number...