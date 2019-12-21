© Reuters / Gleb Garanich



After multiple rounds of talks, Russia and Ukraine have finally hammered out an extension to the current gas agreement that is set to expire at the end of the year.While the agreement "in principle" was reached earlier this week, the sides revealed the key points on Saturday. Here are the details of the breakthrough deal.and the deal might be further prolonged for another ten years. The deal stipulates the transit of 65 billion cubic meters of gas next year, and 40 billion cubic meters per year for the rest of the time, from 2021 through 2024, judging by the transport capacities booked by Gazprom.The transit tariff is set to be raised due to the reduction of volumes of transported gas, but. The Russian energy giant says that it expects transit fees to be competitive and be based on European rules.While, the protocol of agreement says. Russia is ready to sell the blue fuel under the pricing of the European NCG platform, andThe deal also is set to settle the long-standing legal rows between Ukrainian and Russian energy companies.Thus. Back in 2016, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine fined Gazprom for allegedly abusing its monopoly position in the gas transit market with 86 billion hryvnia (around $3.6 billion), but the sum rose nearly twofold due to different fines and penalties.In exchange,as ruled by the Stockholm arbitration court. Last year, the court ruled that the Russian energy company must pay Ukraine's Naftogaz for a shortfall in the delivery of gas to Ukraine.However, the protocol, as the company lost control over them after the peninsula reunited with Russia. The Ukrainian company wants Russia to pay off $5.2 billion damages.While some technical talks on the implementation of the agreements are still ongoing, both sides hope to finalize the deal before the year's end. Before the sides ink the document, Gazprom will have to pay off its debt to Naftogaz, while the latter is set to withdraw the agreed outstanding claims .