Bolivia's coup-imposed government now has a court order for the arrest of former President Evo Morales, issued on the grounds of his alleged incitement of riots and "terrorism" in the divided South American nation.

A photo of the arrest order has been shared on Twitter by Arturo Murillo, the interior minister of the "transitional" government of Jeanine Anez. He had previously promised to jail Morales "for the rest of his life," calling him a "terrorist."
Actually arresting Morales is currently easier said than done for Murillo, as the former Bolivian president has accepted political asylum in Argentina, and has vowed to "keep fighting" the opposition-led coup.