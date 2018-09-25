The US has switched from military coups and now effects regime changes through courts and parliaments, to deal with dissident Latin American leaders and claim their countries' oil, Bolivian President Evo Morales has told RT.He was referring to Argentina's Cristina de Kirchner, Brazil's Dilma Rousseff and to Rafael Correa of Ecuador, who lost power in their countries in recent years and are now facing various charges, pushed forward by new, US-backed governments.Washington's "extensive political campaign" in Latina America is headed by US Vice President Mike Pence, the Bolivian leader said, in the run-up to his address at the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday.However, he recalled that Washington's calls to use force against Caracas last year were rejected not only by Latin American nations, but also by some Western members of US-led NATO, meaning that "threats of invasion lead to nothing."But Morales said that he was still looking to Latin America's future with optimism, hoping that "the people will understand what's happening and react properly so that their presidents would again serve the population, but not US interests."