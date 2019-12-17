Don't test Erdogan

When Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to close a vital airbase used by American forces, he wasn't bluffing, and Washington should take his threats at face value, or risk losing a NATO ally, analysts say.The Turkish leader announced on Sunday that Incirlik Air Base - a vital hub for US and NATO forces stationed in the Middle East - could close its doors if US lawmakers press ahead with sanctioning Turkey for its acquisition of the Russian-made S-400 air defense system.the kind the United States utilizes for its drone missions in Africa, for example.Here, just 250km from the Syrian border,Erdogan has also threatened to close thean isolated facility on a scorched hill in southeastern Turkey thatFor the US, the stakes in this game are high. If Congress pushes ahead with its vendetta against Ankara, the US risks burning its bridges with its NATO ally, and pushing Erdogan closer to regional players like Russia and Iran.Whatever course Washington ultimately decides upon, it would be unwise to assume that the Turkish strongman is simply bluffing, Yusuf Erim, a political analyst at TRT World, told RT.He stressed that such an extreme measure would only be seriously considered as a reaction to new policies or legislation imposed by Washington. However,Erdogan's previous decisions have shown he can be taken at his word. The Turkish president earned the scorn of his NATO allies for pressing ahead with the S-400 deal and defied Washington's threats to take delivery of the Russian missiles in July. That delivery saw Turkey booted out of the F-35 fighter jet program, but not even expulsion from the F-35 project, nor a face-to-face meeting with President Donald Trump last month, could convince Erdogan to reverse course.As well as clashing with Erdogan over Russian missiles and far-flung airbases, Washington is at odds with itself over how to handle the wily Turkish leader.Apart from considering sanctions targeting Ankara's purchase of S-400 systems,ethnic cleansingAnkara's official position is that the genocide never took place, and any deaths took place as part of the first world war. The move has further enraged Erdogan, who has hinted at a resolution of his own -Hüseyin Bağci, Professor and Chair of the International Relations department at the Middle East Technical University in Ankara, noted that Turkey has received mixed signals from Washington, exacerbating already-strained bilateral relations.While the tone coming from Washington could be described as mixed, all parties involved clearly understand that "losing" Turkey would not be in America's best interests, Bağci said. Yet even Trump's allies in the Republican party signed on to both the genocide resolution and the sanctions bill.The game of chicken between Washington and Ankara highlights the wildly fluctuating relationship between the two countries, according to Valeria Giannotta, an Italian academic at the University of Turkish Aeronautical Association in Ankara.Giannotta told RT, citing US support for the Syrian Kurds, as well as the Obama administration's refusal to hand over Erdogan's arch-enemy, Fetullah Gülen.Even if US troops remain in Incirlik, the two countries seem to be drifting apart on key foreign policy issues. Ankara shares a special relationship with Iran, for example, and views the Islamic Republic as an economic partner - a position which flies in the face of Washington's unilateral sanctions and calls for regime change.After inking the S-400 deal with Moscow, Turkey now sees that pursuing its own interests - while trying to appease Washington - may no longer be possible. If the United States isn't careful, its showdown with Erdogan could end up fracturing a decades-old alliance.