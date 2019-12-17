© REUTERS/Brendan McDermid



International sanctions that prohibit sale and transfer of certain machines, materials and vehicles and livelihood items to North Korea should be relaxed, China and Russia say in a new draft UN resolution.Beijing and Moscow have proposed lifting a portion of sanctions imposed on North Korea in a draft Security Council resolution that was obtained by RT.Moscow and Beijing commend the negotiations between the US and North Korea and efforts that the parties have made so far to alleviate military tension on the Korean peninsula, such as Washington and Seoul indefinitely postponing large-scale joint military drills at North Korea's doorstep.The draft calls for further measures to be taken by both Washington and Pyongyang to ensure no military conflict breaks out, suggesting an adoption of a formal peace treaty can become the next step.With the year-end deadline by North Korea for the US to soften its stance on denuclearization inching closer, tensions have flared up between Washington and Pyongyang. North Korea has stepped up its missile testing activity, conducting two launches aimed at boosting its nuclear deterrent earlier this month, while warning the US that it depends entirely on Washington what "Christmas gift" the US gets. While downplaying the tests, the Trump administration has given no indication that it's willing to budge, and maintains that there will be no sanctions relief until the "irreversible" de-nuclearization is completed.