Swedish police have announced they are setting up a special task force to combat a wave of gang violence in cities across the country.The country has seen ain the last twelve months, shattering its image as one of the safest countries in the world.On Sunday a fifteen boy was fatally shot in the city of Malmo and another injured.Mats Löfving, head of national police operations, said: "It is very rare that we use these special methods. There has to be an exceptional situation."Löfving added that the Malmo shooting was "the straw that broke the camel's back"."We saw a weekend in Malmö that is unacceptable, with an execution-like murder of a 15-year-old boy," he added.Police said last week that they had dealt with more than 180 bomb attacks this year alone.Therese Cedergren, a correspondent with Swedish national broadcaster TV4, said that despite Sweden's image of tranquillity,