It's a welcome sight for those waiting to break out the skis and snowshoes.Last week, the resort announced they were pushing back their original opening day of Dec. 6 due to lack of snow."...Without old man winter making an appearance just yet, we're forced to delay the start of the winter 2019/20 season. We're ready and waiting as patiently as possible, and we know you are too," read their posting on social media last week.Kayla Stockton, marketing manager for the resort said they aim for around 100 cm of snow in order to open the runs."Some areas need more, some areas need less, and so we play a lot of it by ear," she noted and confirmed snowmaking equipment will begin operation later Thursday for one run.She also noted depending on the forecast, there is a possibility they could open next week, just in time for Christmas holidays.Although the resort has not yet revised its opening day, light snow is expected Thursday. While clear skies and a high of zero is predicted for the weekend, the Weather Network is forecasting snow next Monday through Thursday with highs just below freezing.