Incredible snow amounts in Akureyri, Iceland this morning 11th December!
© Stella Árnadóttir
Incredible snow amounts in Akureyri, Iceland this morning 11th December!
1709 the Great Freeze, now we have a Category 3 Ice Hurricane that rolled over Iceland with the fastest winds and most snow ever recorded in the nation. 150 mph winds with seven feet of snow. USA snow into Alabama and SE where below freezing has happened for the second time his season, very rare indeed. This is what was described before the Great Freeze of 1709 where wine bottles froze next to roaring fires and town bells cracked from -5F to North Africa.


Sources