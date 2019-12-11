As reported, roads virtually all over the country are still closed. Despite repeated warnings yesterday that travel should be avoided entirely, some people apparently could not help themselves. RÚV reports that a moving truck was amongst the vehicles that had to be unstuck from blizzard conditions on the road in North Iceland. In fact, there is an avalanche warning for the Westfjords—a region that already is susceptible to them during any given winter.
WOW!!! Absolutely incredible but extremely dangerous views of the blizzard in northern #Iceland, this was filmed yesterday evening 10th December! Video via Travel Iceland FB #severeweather #snowstorm pic.twitter.com/ZcQyFmoZxB— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) December 11, 2019
Severe #Blizzard conditions in Akureyri, Iceland this morning 11th December! Video by Tomáš Popel Popelka thanks for sending this to us. #severeweather #snowstorm pic.twitter.com/4RpdkJV5nZ— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) December 11, 2019
WOW!!! Good morning Akureyri, #Iceland 11th December! Some very large drifts due to the wind strength. Video via Snapchat; #severeweather #ExtremeWeather pic.twitter.com/eT0cdRYzbk— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) December 11, 2019
Rescue workers have been exceptionally busy, answering some 600 calls for assistance, most of them related to people dealing with power outages, or securing small boats in harbours.
Northeast Iceland, where the cyclone is now strongest, has been experiencing extensive power outages, in some cases resulting in the heat going out in homes that still use electrical power for warmth. In some cases, the roofs have been torn from the tops of homes and trees have been uprooted. In fact, there have been repeated disturbances with mobile phone coverage across North Iceland.
WOW.... #snowfall accumulation in Akureyri, #Iceland this morning 11th December! Photo sent to us by 📸 Stella Arnadottir, thanks! #severeweather #snowstorm pic.twitter.com/cZmvBweAWn— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) December 11, 2019
The Westman Islands, located off of Iceland's south coast, have born the brunt of the damage in the south, RÚV reports, especially in and around its harbours.
The cyclone is supposed to abate by early tomorrow morning. Until then, we again strongly advise that you do not travel outside of whatever municipality you happen to be in right now.
Snow starting to mount up in #Akureyri, #Iceland now, very strong winds and blizzard conditions still continue! Thanks to 📸 Radu Ondryášová for sending this in. #severeweather #blizzard pic.twitter.com/XAoI7yGlfI— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) December 10, 2019