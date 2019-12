The Inspector General's report now makes clear that the FBI launched an intrusive investigation of a U.S. presidential campaign on the thinnest of suspicions that, in my view, were insufficient to justify the steps taken. It is also clear that, from its inception, the evidence produced by the investigation was consistently exculpatory. Nevertheless, the investigation and surveillance was pushed forward for the duration of the campaign and deep into President Trump's administration. In the rush to obtain and maintain FISA surveillance of Trump campaign associates, FBI officials misled the FISA court, omitted critical exculpatory facts from their filings, and suppressed or ignored information negating the reliability of their principal source. ...[T]he malfeasance and misfeasance detailed in the Inspector General's report reflects a clear abuse of the FISA process.

Based on the evidence collected to date, and while our investigation is ongoing, last month we advised the Inspector General that we do not agree with some of the report's conclusions as to predication and how the FBI case was opened.

I do not think it means what you think it means." - Inigo Montoya The Department of Justice Inspector General's (IG) report into the FBI lying to the FISA Court to get warrants to spy on the Trump campaign is 433 pages. It took AG Bill Barr one paragraph to translate what all of it means in the real world. Oh, and don't pick it up because you might burn yourself.Because the IG has no right to subpoena and can't lock anyone up, he can only refer people for prosecution.but couldn't determine if the malfeasance was politically motivated.U.S. Attorney John Durham is looking into why the Trump spying case was hatched by people clearly pulling for Hillary Clinton to win the election.on the Obama administration spying scandal into the campaign of a political rival.