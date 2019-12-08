© East News / Evening Standard / eyevine

Promises were made after 2007 by councilors and the local MP that this was a once-in-a-lifetime event and would never happen again

Families were forced from their homes across Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire by heavy downpours ahead of the holiday season. Many still remain homeless and are staying in hotels, as they are not allowed to return to their houses, which remain uninhabitable.Dozens of families in the UK still can't return to their homes following floods that local media describe as nothing short of "Biblical". As the Daily Star reports,They now face the prospect of spending the holiday season fighting challenges from their insurance companies."No mum or dad should have to go through what we are going through. I've been moved ­between two hotels but I know someone who's been moved between three.", Jackie Anne Conley told the outlet.Her complaints are echoed by mother-of-three Mandy Bell, noting: "I can't put the magic of Christmas together for them in a hotel with no personal space. Exactly how do you explain to three children they have no home for Christmas?"As the newspaper points out,. Neither their local MP nor local authorities are believed to have learned a lesson since then.. Twelve years later and we are faced with the same again but this time a lot of properties and businesses have gone beyond restoration", 62-year-old Roger Stocks told the outlet.