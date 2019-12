© Reuters/Blair Gable



"I define the middle class [as] where people feel they can afford their way of life. They have a quality of life, and they can... send their kids to play hockey or even have different activities. It's having the cost of living where you can do what you want with your families."

For however long it lasts,There was little fanfare within Canada around the new group that will attempt to steer the country's governmental agenda over the next four years.'Attempt to', of course, because Justin Trudeau will seek to downplay his NATO Summit gaffe and row with US President Donald Trump when he reconvenes parliament on Thursday as prime minister of a minority government.Given the evident signs of a decline in support , Trudeau looked to curry favor with voters by making a surprise announcement. It was certainly a surprise to everyone to hear thatWhat will this new branch of government do? No one really knows, including the person in charge of it.In her first interview after the appointment, little-known MP for the riding of Ottawa-Vanier,Unsurprisingly, across the political and media spectrum, people reveled in the absurdity of it all.A more suitable title for MP Fortier might as well be 'Minister of Corporate Welfarism'given how the Liberals have looked to develop and retain jobs. Under Trudeau - along with governments before him - billions have been doled out to corporations, especially in the energy and auto sector with purported intention of retaining and creating jobs in Canada.however, and Ottawa has done little to hold these companies to account.The Nemak auto parts manufacturer is a good example. The Mexican-based company received $3 million in federal funding towards a technology center that was to have created 70 jobs. But now the company decided it is moving the facility to Mexico, taking the money with it and leaving hundreds of workers in the border city of Windsor in the lurch.(read: exploitative)At its core, this is also what the SNC Lavalin scandal that marred Trudeau was all about -Beyond the gimmickry of this bizarre new ministry, the appointment of Canada's hawkish foreign minister,Freeland has played a significant and direct role inparticularly in Latin America whereBefore leaving for her new post,in favor of right-wing Christian extremist Jeanine Anez whose Democrat Social Movement garnered four percent of the vote in the country's last election Of course, not even a hint of irony thatIn a departure from Liberal tradition,in her foreign policy aims.The Liberals paint themselves as doves, but have at the same time deployed hundreds of troops to Latvia and Iraq and sent naval warships to boost NATO fleets, as NATO head Jens Stoltenberg pointed out.Nonetheless, Freeland has carved out a favorable public image and will now likely play an even larger role in shaping Canada's domestic and foreign policy.Before she does, however, the Liberals will have to figure out how to govern in an increasingly fractured country. Trudeau has little support in climate change conscious Quebec, and even less in the extraction supporting provinces in the West, particularly oil-rich Alberta, where some extreme factions have even started talking about separation from the commonwealth.This is unlikely, but don't put it past Trudeau and the Liberals to devise another stunt to allay anxieties, imagined and real.