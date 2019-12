© Global Look Press / I-Images



British TV breakfast show presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby received a brutal backlash on social media after a cuddly "selfie" pic with Boris Johnson went viral following the UK prime minister's interview.However, it wasn't just the perceived 'soft' interview that Johnson received that angered people online, but also the ever so cosy selfie the trio were seen indulging in, that really provoked a flurry of harsh responses.One person on Twitter said that both Schofield and Willoughby "should be ashamed of themselves." While Mehdi Hasan, a columnist for the Intercept, poked fun at Johnson's refusal to an interview with Neil and warm embrace of non-existent questions from Schofield on Johnson's past offensive comments.TV comedy producer Jolyon Rubinstein joked : "Ouch! Phil's really sticking it to Boris on his Islamophobic racist remarks with this selfie isn't he."The chances of Johnson agreeing to the Neil interview look incredibly slim with just a week until polling day.for their man's chances at the ballot box on December 12.