© Pixabay / Gerd Altmann

Where do things stand?

Memory manipulation

We are not yet at a point when we can implant memory chips capable of replacing our memories with some other ones. Yet, tomorrow or the day after, it could certainly become reality.

From concept to reality

At some point, we will be able to understand what exactly in our brain makes us 'us' and how we can transfer it to an electronic medium.

A person isn't just data you can copy

Stark warnings

In the worst doomsday scenario, some warn that if our memories and consciousnesses are uploaded to devices - and connected to the internet - our brains could be

hacked

, the hackers gaining the ability to control our actions.