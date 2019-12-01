nearly two feet (60 cm) of snow

Some 1,000 people were stranded without heat or power in a small Arizona town near the Grand Canyon on Friday during a major winter storm that threatened to disrupt travel for millions as it moves east one day after the Thanksgiving holiday.The Town Council of Tusayan, just south of Grand Canyon National Park, declared a state of emergency early on Friday morning, citing the power outage andthat has made roads impassable."We are working to arrange emergency shelter at the National Park, in buses, and at other locations," said Mayor Craig Sanderson said in a written statement."We are working with the County Emergency Management team, Arizona Department of Transportation, (Arizona Public Service) and the National Park Service with a priority on clearing roads," Sanderson said.along State Route 64, as of Friday evening, the mayor said and shelters had been set up inside the national park."Getting the roads open is the main thing we need," Sanderson said. "The County and (Arizona Department of Transportation) are working to make it possible to safely travel State Route 64."rm system moves east into the U.S. upper Midwest.Some snow could appear in the Northeast by Sunday morning, the weather service said. New York City and other areas further down the Atlantic Coast could expect a wintry mix of precipitation on Sunday.More than 4 million Americans were expected to fly and another 49 million expected to drive at least 50 miles (80 km) or more this week for Thanksgiving, according to the American Automobile Association.Wintry weather disrupted travel this week ahead of Thursday's Thanksgiving celebrations, with airports in Minneapolis and Chicago reporting hundreds of delayed or canceled flights.