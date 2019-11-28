A major new poll has predictedThe MRP poll, commissioned by the Best for Britain pro-EU campaign group, shows the Tories could end up with a majority of 82 on December 12.It comes ahead of a YouGov MRP poll to be released tonight -Best for Britain's research surveyed nearly 40,000 people between October 15 and November 24 and shows Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party could finish with just 199 seats.The result would be a huge victory for Mr Johnson andHowever the data shows the polling day results hang in the balance, with a win for the Conservatives relying on holding and gaining seats in marginal areas.Best for Britain has identified 57 seats where it believes tactical voting by a number of pro-EU voters could potentially sway the result."Across the country, we reckon 117,000 tactical votes could block a Tory majority - that's less than 1% of the number of voters in the 2017 election - an extremely achievable target," the group said in a tweet.. The party won 262 seats at the general election in 2017.Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats would also go backwards, finishing with 17 seats.The SNP would win 44 seats, Plaid Cymru would win four and the Greens would win one.The research comes as Mr Corbyn released a leaked dossier on US-UK trade talks as he tried to shift the election spotlight on to the NHS and away fromThe Labour leader claimed the 451 pages of documents proved the health service would be "on the table" during trade negotiations.Meanwhile,Mr Johnson said his party would hold an inquiry into "every manner of prejudice and discrimination" in his party, adding that it would start before Christmas.It was also revealed the BBC had not yet agreed a date for an interview with Andrew Neil and Mr Johnson.Mr Corbyn floundered on Tuesday when Mr Neil confronted him about anti-Semitism, holes in the budget and dealing with terrorists.He had previously interviewed SNP's Nicola Sturgeon and is set to interview Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson.