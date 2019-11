© Grigoriy Sisoev / Sputnik



Pugachev's cobra good not only during airshows

No jumping over a generation

Russia's most advanced fighter, the 5-th generation Su-57, is slated to become not only the future backbone of the national air force, but also a success in the international market - provided the technology gets matured fast.During the MAKS air show near Moscow eairlier this year Sukhoi advertised for the first time the export version of its flagship project, the Su-57. And in November pictures emerged of the Russian aircraft going into series production - a major milestone for any complex weapon system.RT spoke about the future of the jet with Vadim Lukashevich, who worked as an aircraft engineer for Sukhoi between 1985 and 1992 and later became an independent aviation expert. He says the aircraft indeed has the potential to be a major hit in the market, but that won't come without fullfiling certain terms.This is especially true since dropping out of that list seems to be quite easy these days, as NATO member Turkey can attest. Ankara was kicked out of the F-35 program as punishment for the purchase of the Russian long-range air defense system S-400.There is also a big technological difference between the F-35 and the Su-57 that reflects two different approaches to air combat. The Americans designed their aircraft as a platform for long-range weapons highly integrated with a wider war making architecture. The Russian school of aircraft building always paid close attention to dogfighting capabilities, and has achieved much in that regard, according to Lukashevich.Russian thrust-vectoring engines and other technology that allows performing spectacular aerobatic maneuvers are good not only for air shows. I would sayThe question of what works better in a particular conflict - America's stealth sniping or Russia's close-quarter brawling - is debatable. But the strong features of the Su-57 certainly can make good selling points.There is of course a caveat. Despite its many delays and technical problems, the F-35 is much closer to readiness than the Su-57, Lukashevich said. The jets that the Russian Air Force will be receiving in the next few years won't have the engine intended for the model.In the time to come Russian combat pilots, service crews and military planners will be testing the new aircraft in practice, while engineers at Sukhoi will be using the feedback to refine the design."The Su-57 has a long way to go, and the big question is if our technological competence allows us to perfect the fighter jet," he said. The Russian defense ministry will then want to call dibs on whatever planes roll out of the factory until "the Air Force's fleet is saturated.""Then a somewhat simpler and cheaper variant can be offered to the international market," he predicted.The choice may not be that clear, considering that every extra year before mass-marketing the Su-57 is an extra year for the competition to catch up. China already fields two 5th generation aircraft, the Chengdu J-20 and the Shenyang FC-31, though the country has to overcome many of the same challenges as Russia does, starting with making an engine good enough for such planes.Several other nations like India, Pakistan and Turkey have their own programs, though none are as advanced as those of the three leaders. US for its part is already "outlining the concept for the 6th generation."So a swift polishing of the Su-57 is a matter of vital importance."Whatever people say, no one can simply jump over an entire generation."