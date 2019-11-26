© Twitter / Turkish Defence Ministry / tcsavunma

A car rigged with explosive detonated in the Syrian town of Tell Abyad near the Turkish border, killing three and injuring 26, Ankara said.Photos and videos on social media allegedly show the aftermath of the blast on Saturday.A vehicle is seen engulfed in flames and covered in smoke, as locals rush to clear the rubble from the damaged building nearby.The Turkish Defense Ministry said that three people were killed and more than 20 wounded. Local media, meanwhile, had reported earlier that there'd been at least 14 fatalities.but Ankara said that Kurdish paramilitaries were behind the blast.