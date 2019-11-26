Comment: If - as the Turks have been saying all along - it turns out the Kurds are behind the uptick in terrorist atrocities against civilians along the Syrian-Turkish border, what does that say for all the Western bleeding-heart liberals gushing about defending the 'cuddly Kurds' from those evil dictators Putin, Erdogan, Trump and Assad??
Photos and videos on social media allegedly show the aftermath of the blast on Saturday.
A vehicle is seen engulfed in flames and covered in smoke, as locals rush to clear the rubble from the damaged building nearby.
The Turkish Defense Ministry said that three people were killed and more than 20 wounded. Local media, meanwhile, had reported earlier that there'd been at least 14 fatalities.
No one has claimed responsibility for the attack but Ankara said that Kurdish paramilitaries were behind the blast.
Tell Abyad is located in the northern Raqqa Province and lies along the border with Turkey. The Turkish army captured the town during its offensive against Kurdish forces last month. Tell Abyad later became part of the Turkish-imposed 'safe zone' along the border.
Two weeks ago, a car bomb exploded in the town's market, killing 13 people and injuring more than 30.
Comment: See also: Foreign national killed in Kabul bombing that targeted UN vehicle