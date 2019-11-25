© Omar Sobhani/Reuters



At least one foreign citizen was reported killed when a UN vehicle was targeted in a bombing in the Afghan capital of Kabul on November 24.Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said. The vehicle was heavily damaged., in police district 9, according to Rahimi., but both Taliban and the Islamic State extremist group are active in the capital and have repeatedly claimed previous attacks., according to provincial governor Anwar Rahmati. He said four other soldiers were wounded in the hours-long gun battle.Rahmati said reinforcements were dispatched early on November 24 to the area in the Kajran district, driving off the insurgents and killing at least 20 of them.Qari Yusouf Ahmadi, a Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for the checkpoint attack. He disputed the Taliban casualty figures provided by the governor and said the insurgents had seized weapons and ammunition.