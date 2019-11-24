What is an AQI?

Panic on social media

All schools in Lahore will be closed tomorrow (Friday) because of "dense smog".This includes both private and public schools. Schools in Gujranwala and Faisalabad will also remain shut.The Punjab School Education Department has issued the notification for the closure and blamed it on the smog.Air quality levels across the city are rising every day.Pakistan may have a very different way of looking at air quality than the rest of the world — it revised its air quality standards to say levels that the rest of the world considers dangerous are just moderate — but that doesn't mean Pakistani lungs can survive this.AirVisual.com and aqicn.org, two websites that measure air quality, have both declared that the air in Lahore is very unhealthy.According to Pakistan's revised air quality standards, an index of 200-300 is 'moderately polluted', while the rest of the world considers this 'very unhealthy'.An AQI or Air Quality Index is basically how polluted the air is. The index combines a number of things, including your PM2.5 rate. PM2.5 is how many fine particles are in the air, like those found in smoke or haze.Each country has a different standard for what the PM2.5 should be, but the US has set its standard at 12μg/m3 as of 2012 and the EU at 20μg/m3 in 2015. In Pakistan, PM2.5 from 0 to 35 is 'good.People are panicking. Especially those living in Lahore.One Twitter user explained that the smog was due to deforestation, according to Belgian researchers. He supported his statement with figures from the researchers.. In 2007, tree cover in Lahore was 12,359 hectares, 7,965 hectares in 2012 and in 2015, it hit the lowest at 3,520 hectares.Awais Khan, another social media user, commented on how a picture from a Lahore school looked like 'the apocalypse'.Several others shared their troubles because of the smog on social media.