"The only accurate part of what BuzzFeed said about me in their article about Tony Robbins is that Tony's work truly impacted me and my family for the better. His work was transformational for our relationship and our life. BuzzFeed told me they wanted to talk to me so I could provide balance to their story as a positive perspective and then they twisted my words in a negative way. My interactions with Tony were always respectful, professional and appropriate."

BuzzFeed

, as an organization, "consistently 'cherry picked' and intentionally omitted evidence" that didn't support their already-determined story.

The story BuzzFeed doesn't want you to readU.S. Supreme Court Justice Felix Frankfurter said, "Without a free press, there can be no free society."Freedom of the press is central to the democratic experiment and our last, best line of defense against those in power who threaten the rule of law. But in recent years we have drifted a long way from those days when that press played an integral role in the battle for freedom.In a series of articles this year, BuzzFeed falsely accused me of abusing my position and making inappropriate advances toward employees and event attendees as well as berating abuse victims at my seminars. Those stories were filled with falsehoods and many people actively spoke out against BuzzFeed in the immediate aftermath. For example, BuzzFeed inaccurately labeled two of their sources as "victims" when the truth is both came forward publicly to say they were not "victims" and refuted BuzzFeed's false reporting.In its first article, BuzzFeed cited an account of a former personal assistant, Ms. Rittase. Shortly thereafter, Ms. Rittase publicly repudiated the story:The same BuzzFeed article stated that "Robbins has unleashed expletive-laden tirades on survivors of rape and domestic violence" and then proceeded to selectively string together pieces of an intervention between myself and an event attendee to create a narrative untethered to facts and reality.She courageously shared how the life-changing experience at the event positively impacted her life, stating:"BuzzFeed just basically continues to try to use pieces of the intervention out of context to make their point — the point that they want to make regardless of my experience."But, BuzzFeed didn't stop there. They reloaded their drivel gun and tried again.They published a subsequent article alleging that I "Punish Followers by Making Them Drink Unidentified Brown Liquid." My team responded to this ridiculous claim and shared the recipe and a video of what actually occurs. Unsurprisingly, Buzzfeed did not acknowledge key facts we shared since that would have ruined their narrative that I was somehow doing something injurious to my attendees.Today, BuzzFeed published another article riddled with falsehoods, concerning an alleged incident from 1985, 34 years ago when I was 25 years old. (I turn 60 in just a few months).Throughout BuzzFeed's campaign against me, numerous people have called in reports of being harassed and pressured by Buzzfeed reporters and being asked to confirm false and inaccurate stories about me. In the lead up to the latest story, a caller specifically said that a BuzzFeed reporter shared a version of a story with him and asked him to confirm the details she shared. He called us because he felt she had an agenda, was driving a preconceived narrative and trying to manipulate him into confirming the story she told him. Instead of asking him questions about what he believed to be true, the reporter repeatedly asked him to confirm accounts of her version of the story, even though he was not directly involved.Apparently, this tactic is well developed. During a fireside chat involving one of the BuzzFeed reporters who attacked me, she and a former journalist discuss some of the tactics she used to get sources to "open up" when covering Russia and terrorists.While the democratic rule of law affords each of us due process, a fair trial, and lawful standards for the proper introduction of evidence, the same rules unfortunately don't hold true in today's wild west of digital information sharing and rampant "fake news".BuzzFeed's Editor-in-Chief was quoted in a Columbia Journalism Review article titled, "Who Cares If It's True?" arguing that he and his organization reject "formalistic rules like 'you have to have two sources to go with something.' "It's easy to get nine sources to say the same thing and still get it wrong. I prefer to rely on smart reporters and on Twitter." BuzzFeed's own news standards and ethics guidelines even argue that on certain topics "there aren't two sides to every story."Taking such a position can carry consequences.More and more people are coming to see the media not as referees but as active players in the larger game of agenda pushing. Credible media demand transparency, but online tabloid media disguising themselves as "news organizations" too often remain secretive about their sources, techniques and their own agendas.Until this happens, I simply ask: "Who will watch the watchdogs?"