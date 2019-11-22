© Kim Hong-Ji / Reuters



The United States is considering a significant cut to its troop numbers in South Korea if Seoul does not contribute more to the cost of the deployment, South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo reported on Thursday.The US broke off talks on defense costs with South Korea this week after demanding Seoul raise its annual contribution to $5bln, more than five times what it pays now, in a rare public display of discord in the alliance. Neither side has publicly confirmed the numbers, but US President Donald Trump has stated that the US military presence in and around South Korea was "$5bln worth of protection"."I understand that the US is preparing to withdraw one brigade in case negotiations with South Korea do not go as well as President Trump wants," a diplomatic source in Washington with knowledge of the negotiations was cited as saying by Chosun Ilbo.A typical US military brigade numbers about 3,000 to 4,000 troops., which remains technically in a state of war with nuclear-armed neighbor North Korea following a 1950-1953 conflict."We're not threatening allies over this. This is a negotiation," he told reporters during a trip to Vietnam.South Korea's Defence Ministry announced that the Chosun report was "not the official position of the US government".Chosun Ilbo added that the potential reduction of a brigade had already been discussed with the top brass of US forces in South Korea.US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun said on Wednesday he believed the US should continue to station troops in South Korea when asked if he would continue to advocate for the presence of US military personnel in the country if he was confirmed as deputy secretary of state."South Korea is among our most important alliance partners. That doesn't mean anybody gets a free ride. We have a tough burden-sharing negotiation that we're in the middle of with the South Koreans," Biegun added.South Korean political party leaders visited Washington, DC, on Wednesday to press for a fair and reasonable outcome of the cost-sharing talks."I stressed that a withdrawal of US troops from South Korea should not be brought up, as the South Korea-US alliance also helps the US national interest," stated Na Kyung-won of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party.Meanwhile, South Korea's intelligence-sharing pact with Japan, which Seoul decided to terminate after relations soured over historical issues and has become the subject of increasing US pressure to renew, is set to expire on November 23. South Korea's presidential office is holding a National Security Council meeting on Thursday, where the agreement is expected to be discussed, South Korean media reported.